The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.
BX stock traded up $7.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.64. The company had a trading volume of 400,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,496. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.
In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.
The Blackstone Group Company Profile
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
