The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

BX stock traded up $7.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.64. The company had a trading volume of 400,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,496. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Blackstone Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.99% of The Blackstone Group worth $1,989,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

