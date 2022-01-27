The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Shares Up 7.6%

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $121.75 and last traded at $119.89. 131,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,049,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.52 and a 200 day moving average of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786,660 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,492 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,282 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,016.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,081,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

