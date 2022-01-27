The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,567 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.12% of Boeing worth $152,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.43. 229,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,583,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.74. The company has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $185.26 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.95.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

