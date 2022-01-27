The Carlyle Group (CG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,530,000 shares of company stock worth $204,775,400. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Carlyle Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.52% of The Carlyle Group worth $744,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

