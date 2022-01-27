The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,522 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Children’s Place worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Children’s Place by 529.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Children’s Place by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Children’s Place by 249.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after buying an additional 190,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Children’s Place by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Children’s Place by 226.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Children’s Place stock opened at $70.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.05.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.