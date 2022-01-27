The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Down 83.5% in January

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the December 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRTG traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 415,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,834. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. The Coretec Group has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24.

The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The Coretec Group, Inc is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics.

