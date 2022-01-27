The Crypto Prophecies Trading Down 22.4% This Week (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $531,622.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00048817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.99 or 0.06549896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00052934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,787.65 or 0.99609939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00051549 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,771,848 coins and its circulating supply is 92,838,293 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

