The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $98.15

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$98.15 and traded as low as C$84.67. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$85.60, with a volume of 146,403 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.25 billion and a PE ratio of 69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$98.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$98.15.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$104.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Allan Brett bought 10,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$87.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$878,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,076,150.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

