The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 190.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.82. 54,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,042. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $773.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.15. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 94.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Bancshares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

