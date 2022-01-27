The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
First Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 190.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.
Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.82. 54,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,042. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $773.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.15. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 94.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Bancshares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
About First Bancshares
First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.
