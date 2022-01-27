The Force Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011339 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.62 or 0.00277877 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000108 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

