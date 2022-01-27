The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €33.00 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €33.00 ($37.50) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €39.00 ($44.32).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

