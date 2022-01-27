The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €124.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €124.00 ($140.91) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €117.00 ($132.95) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €105.00 ($119.32).

Get Sanofi alerts:

EPA:SAN opened at €91.94 ($104.48) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €88.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €86.79. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($105.65).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.