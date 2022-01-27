The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after buying an additional 177,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,072,846,000 after buying an additional 245,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,855,000 after buying an additional 185,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,213 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

Shares of GS stock opened at $342.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.62 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $383.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

