The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GRAB has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Grab in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Shares of GRAB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.71. 35,953,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,341,992. Grab has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $13.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,150,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

