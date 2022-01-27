The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€46.00” Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €46.00 ($52.27) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.04 ($48.90).

DWS stock traded up €0.50 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €35.82 ($40.70). The company had a trading volume of 182,318 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 16.23 and a quick ratio of 16.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €36.20 and a 200 day moving average of €37.32. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 12 month high of €41.88 ($47.59). The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

