The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in January

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:GYYMF traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,002. The Gym Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85.

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group Plc engages in provision of health and fitness facilities. It also offers group exercise classes. The company was founded by John Treharne in 2007 and is headquartered in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

