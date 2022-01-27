The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in January

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:GYYMF traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,002. The Gym Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85.
About The Gym Group
