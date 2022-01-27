The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HAIN stock opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.67. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $18,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

