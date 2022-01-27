The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 644,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,428 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Home Depot worth $211,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.3% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 1,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 93.9% during the second quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock opened at $357.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $373.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

