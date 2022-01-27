The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 127,842 shares.The stock last traded at $19.61 and had previously closed at $19.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in The India Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The India Fund by 27.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in The India Fund in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of The India Fund in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The India Fund by 15.9% in the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 22.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The India Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

