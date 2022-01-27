The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 127,842 shares.The stock last traded at $19.61 and had previously closed at $19.86.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.79.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.
The India Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IFN)
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
Featured Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.