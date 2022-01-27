The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lion Electric.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million.

LEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lion Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.65.

LEV opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 9.4% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 61.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 52.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lion Electric (LEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.