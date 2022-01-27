The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

Macerich has decreased its dividend payment by 79.8% over the last three years. Macerich has a dividend payout ratio of 1,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.34. 3,201,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.92. Macerich has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Macerich by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Macerich by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Macerich by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.