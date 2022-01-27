The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 292,857 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,427,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.21% of Lowe’s Companies worth $289,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

NYSE LOW opened at $228.10 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.88 and a 200 day moving average of $222.98. The company has a market capitalization of $153.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

