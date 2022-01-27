The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 895,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106,919 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Texas Instruments worth $172,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

Shares of TXN opened at $178.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.19.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

