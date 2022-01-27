The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $210.09 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,361 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of PepsiCo worth $210,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.