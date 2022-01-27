The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $322.35 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,291,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,840 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.17% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $322,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 105,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 355,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,531.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 148,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,180 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,593,000 after purchasing an additional 477,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,567,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,684 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK opened at $79.14 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $199.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

