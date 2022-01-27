The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,230,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,784 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.33% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $261,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 62,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $48.48 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

