The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,256 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Honeywell International worth $170,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $200.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.99 and its 200 day moving average is $218.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

