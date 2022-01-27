The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 40,531 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of QUALCOMM worth $187,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $167.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

