The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 4,228 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.22% of Stryker worth $214,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $248.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.73. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.59.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

