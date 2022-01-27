The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 124,476 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,353,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,476 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of AbbVie worth $253,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,802,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in AbbVie by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 471,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,137,000 after purchasing an additional 47,609 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $134.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $237.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.57 and its 200 day moving average is $118.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $138.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.