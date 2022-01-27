The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 159,039 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,039 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $203,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $435.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $465.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $369.65 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

