The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 213,452 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,699,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 213,452 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of AT&T worth $207,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $173.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.01.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.