The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,658,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,420 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of Raytheon Technologies worth $228,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX opened at $88.98 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.48. The company has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

