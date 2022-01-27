The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

The Mission Group (LON:TMG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

TMG stock opened at GBX 54.63 ($0.74) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.85. The Mission Group has a 12-month low of GBX 54 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.75 ($1.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63. The company has a market cap of £49.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28.

Get The Mission Group alerts:

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.