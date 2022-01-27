The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

The Mission Group (LON:TMG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
TMG stock opened at GBX 54.63 ($0.74) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.85. The Mission Group has a 12-month low of GBX 54 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.75 ($1.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63. The company has a market cap of £49.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28.
About The Mission Group
Further Reading: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.