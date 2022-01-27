The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,311,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,301 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of Progressive worth $118,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Progressive by 13.6% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Progressive by 27.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 786,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,086,000 after acquiring an additional 171,050 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 23.2% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 70.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,984,000 after acquiring an additional 634,932 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $107.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average of $96.84. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

