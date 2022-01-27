The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

The Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

The Rank Group stock opened at GBX 153.40 ($2.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £718.57 million and a PE ratio of -9.26. The Rank Group has a twelve month low of GBX 120 ($1.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 216.50 ($2.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.24.

About The Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

