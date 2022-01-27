The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in January

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Siam Commercial Bank Public stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.49. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640. Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

