The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in January

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Siam Commercial Bank Public stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.49. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640. Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96.

About Siam Commercial Bank Public

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

