The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 29.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 62,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 18.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.32. The company had a trading volume of 142,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796,124. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.