The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells $1,670,400.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $171.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $853,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,304,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $2,193,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,918,000 after acquiring an additional 322,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

