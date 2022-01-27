The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.9% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,988,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $249.16 billion, a PE ratio of 122.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

