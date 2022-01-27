The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,010.63 ($27.13).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEIR shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($26.71) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,060 ($27.79) to GBX 2,240 ($30.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($28.33) to GBX 1,750 ($23.61) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($21.25) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday.

The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,761.50 ($23.77) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,541.61 ($20.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,108 ($28.44). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,737.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,740.27.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

