Theresa May Coin (MAY) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.00

Theresa May Coin (CURRENCY:MAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Theresa May Coin has a market capitalization of $35,987.15 and $7.00 worth of Theresa May Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theresa May Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theresa May Coin has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Theresa May Coin

Theresa May Coin (CRYPTO:MAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Theresa May Coin’s total supply is 100,018,000 coins. The official website for Theresa May Coin is www.theresamaycoin.com . Theresa May Coin’s official Twitter account is @theresamaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theresa May Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid criptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. Theresamaycoin is the Crypto Currency that uses P2P technology to operate with no central authority or banks; managing transactions and the issuing of Theresamaycoin is carried out collectively by the network. Theresamaycoin is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Theresamaycoin and everyone can take part. Through many of its unique properties, Theresamaycoin allows exciting uses that could not be covered by any previous payment system. “

