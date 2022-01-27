Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s current price.

TMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.17.

Shares of TMO traded down $4.85 on Wednesday, hitting $562.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,650. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $628.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $592.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

