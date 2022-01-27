Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches Market Cap of $947.85 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $947.85 million and approximately $209.17 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00177987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00030081 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00076471 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.65 or 0.00388119 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

