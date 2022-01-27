Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,295 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters makes up 0.9% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $32,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

NYSE:TRI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.84. 28,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,697. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.94 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.54.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

