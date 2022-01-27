THORChain Market Capitalization Achieves $1.34 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $40.50 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $4.04 or 0.00010875 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049011 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,421.99 or 0.06517269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,036.45 or 0.99660210 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00052131 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

