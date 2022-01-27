Thore Cash (TCH) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $10,490.48 and $121,929.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.33 or 0.00289098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001056 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

