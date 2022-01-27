ThreeFold (TFT) Price Up 15.4% This Week

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and $25,575.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00144396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00048997 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.22 or 0.00175453 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00028189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

