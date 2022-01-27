Throne (THN) Trading Down 64.9% Over Last 7 Days

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Throne coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges. Throne has a market cap of $52.09 million and $1.10 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Throne has traded down 64.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00048488 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.69 or 0.06501704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,109.72 or 0.99878809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00052082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00051155 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 389,184,354 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.