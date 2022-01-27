Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Up 1,036.4% in January

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 1,036.4% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,677. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter worth approximately $970,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter worth approximately $970,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

